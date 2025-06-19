Improving Farm Profitability Tops To-Do List for New Grain Processing Researcher

As Arkansas rice producers face increasing agronomic and economic challenges, new assistant professor of post-harvest grain processing Kaushik Luthra is ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work.

"I'm excited to give back to this amazing community through research and extension," Luthra said. "My goal is to promote the best post-harvest practices that add value to Arkansas crops and improve profitability for all stakeholders. I'm fully committed to making a lasting, positive difference."

Luthra joins the Biological and Agricultural Engineering Department as part of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station and the Cooperative Extension Service, the research and extension arms of the U of A System Division of Agriculture. He is based at the Division of Agriculture's Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center in Harrisburg. In this position, he will work to strengthen Arkansas' grain industry through research and outreach.

Improving profitability with research and outreach

According to the Arkansas Farm Income Outlook issued by the Rural and Farm Finance Policy Analysis Center, rice cash receipts — the gross income that farmers get from selling their crops — are projected to decline 8% in 2025.

Luthra plans to strengthen producer profitability by addressing post-harvest challenges in grain management, from on-farm storage to off-farm processing. He will work closely with Arkansas growers, grain elevators, mills and processors to enhance grain quality, improve operational efficiency and ensure product and worker safety across the supply chain.

Additionally, Luthra will collaborate with extension agents for outreach on best practices in post-harvest management and safety, empowering stakeholders to optimize profitability.

With more than five years of experience, Luthra specializes in post-harvest crop management, including drying, handling, storage and processing to maximize product quality and shelf life.

Before joining the Biological and Agricultural Engineering Department, he served as a postdoctoral fellow in the Arkansas Rice Processing Program with the experiment station. Luthra earned his bachelor's degree from Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in India, followed by a master's and doctorate in biological and agricultural engineering from the U of A.

"Dr. Luthra has become a trusted authority in post-harvest technologies, especially in rice. He is motivated to serve the stakeholders across the state, and he is poised to have a great career," said Terry Howell Jr., Biological and Agricultural Engineering Department head for the Division of Agriculture and the College of Engineering at the U of A.