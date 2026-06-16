Research Into Sustainable Aerogels From Agricultural Waste Supported by NSF Grant

A handful of rice bran, or many other agricultural byproducts, may not look like much to most people. But in Ali Ubeyitogullari's eyes, they are building blocks strong enough for a spacecraft.

The National Science Foundation recently presented a $471,477 CAREER Award to Ubeyitogullari, a food engineer with the U of A System Division of Agriculture, to support research on developing sustainable aerogels from agricultural and food-processing waste.

Aerogels are very light, mechanically strong solids that can be used in a variety of high-tech applications, including insulation for spacecraft, waterproofing and fireproofing. They are formed by removing the liquid from a gel and replacing it with air without collapsing the solid structure. The result is extremely high porosity — often 90% to 99% air — with pores typically in the nanometer range. The result is something with very low density and thermal conductivity.

Ubeyitogullari's research aims to create aerogels from renewable and biodegradable agricultural byproducts, such as rice bran, using supercritical carbon dioxide drying, offering a sustainable alternative while adding value to materials that would otherwise be considered waste. Supercritical carbon dioxide drying preserves the inner nanostructure of the gels, which is not possible with air or freeze drying.

"Agri-food processing byproducts are hugely underutilized, and they negatively impact the sustainability of agricultural and food systems due to their disposal issues, greenhouse gas emissions, low economic values and their contribution to waste generation," Ubeyitogullari said.

As an assistant professor of food engineering in the departments of Food Science and Biological and Agricultural Engineering, Ubeyitogullari conducts research through the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the Division of Agriculture. His Food Engineering for Health Lab also focuses on enhancing food quality through innovation that includes research on 3D food printing.

"Dr. Ubeyitogullari is helping redefine how we think about food and food waste," said Craig Bacon, head of the Department of Food Science. "This type of award helps elevate the awareness of the incredible young talent that we have in the Division of Agriculture."

Terry Howell, head of the Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering, emphasized the significance of the award and its potential impact.

"An NSF CAREER Award is highly prestigious and recognizes Dr. Ubeyitogullari's promise as a scientist and educator," Howell said. "It is a great recognition of the impact his work is having and will continue to have on the food and related processing industries."

Education and Workforce Development

In addition to advancing materials science, the CAREER project integrates research with education and workforce development. Ubeyitogullari's work will support graduate and undergraduate student training while incorporating outreach activities designed to introduce students to sustainable materials and food-system innovation.

"With this project, we plan to increase high school student engagement with food science and engineering through food gel formation, education and training, which are designed to increase STEM enrollment and contribute to workforce development," Ubeyitogullari said.

Ubeyitogullari is also part of the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the U of A.

The $471,477 award was made through NSF's Faculty Early Career Development Program, which supports early career faculty who demonstrate the potential to serve as academic role models and to integrate education and research in ways that advance their fields. The project will run through April 2031.

To learn more about ag and food research in Arkansas, visit aaes.uada.edu. Follow the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station on LinkedIn and sign up for our monthly newsletter, the Arkansas Agricultural Research Report. To learn more about the Division of Agriculture, visit uada.edu. To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit uaex.uada.edu.

About the Division of Agriculture: The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture's mission is to strengthen agriculture, communities, and families by connecting trusted research to the adoption of best practices. Through the Agricultural Experiment Station and the Cooperative Extension Service, the Division of Agriculture conducts research and extension work within the nation's historic land grant education system. The Division of Agriculture is one of 22 entities within the University of Arkansas System. It has offices in all 75 counties in Arkansas and faculty on three system campuses. Pursuant to 7 CFR § 15.3, the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services (including employment) without regard to race, color, sex, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, sexual preference, pregnancy or any other legally protected status, and is an equal opportunity institution.