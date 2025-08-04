U of A Biological and Agricultural Engineering Celebrates Faculty Promotions

Photos Submitted From left: Matthew McVey, Beatriz Moreno-García and Benjamin Runkle, University of Arkansas biological and agricultural engineering faculty members, receive promotions.

The University of Arkansas biological and agricultural engineering department announces the promotions of three faculty members, recognizing their outstanding contributions to research, teaching and service.

Matthew McVey has been promoted to teaching assistant professor. Recognized for his dedication to student success, McVey has significantly contributed to the department's educational mission. In his new role, he will continue to expand his impact on the department by leading the recruiting and student success committee, the curriculum committee, and advising the undergraduate student club.

Beatriz Moreno-García has been elevated to research assistant professor. As a key member of the Landscape Flux Group, Moreno-García's innovative research drives advancements in sustainable rice production, focusing on water-saving practices and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In her new role, she will expand her impactful work.

Benjamin Runkle has been promoted to professor. As the leader of the Landscape Flux Group, Runkle spearheads groundbreaking research to enhance food system sustainability and deepen understanding of carbon-water-energy systems. In addition to his leadership in the field, Runkle has been recognized for his mentorship, receiving the 2024 American Geophysical Union Sulzman Award for Scientific Excellence Through Education and Mentoring, as well as the University of Arkansas Outstanding Faculty Mentor award from the Provost's Faculty Recognition program.

Biological and agricultural engineering department head Terry Howell Jr. said he could not be happier to have these three outstanding educators and researchers in their roles here.

"They elevate the department in each of their spheres, and I am continuing to expect great things from them," he said.

To learn more about their recent work and the University of Arkansas biological and agricultural engineering department, visit: engineering.uark.edu/bio-ag-engineering.