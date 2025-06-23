AECT Grad Students, Faculty Earn Presentation Awards at Agricultural Education Conference

submitted Agricultural systems technology management University Professor Donald Johnson presented the invited AAAE Distinguished Lecture, "A View from the Point Rows: Reflections on a Faculty Career."

Students and faculty members in U of A's Department of Agricultural Education, Communications and Technology presented research at the annual American Association for Agricultural Education conference in Lubbock, Texas.

Only five of 69 total papers submitted earned Distinguished Research Manuscript honors, including two from the U of A: "Assessing the Job Market Value of Agricultural Leadership Degrees," by graduate assistant Everett Martin and assistant professor Casandra Cox; and "Unlocking Participation: Identifying Barriers and Professional Development Needs for SBAE Teachers in Research SAEs," by former graduate assistant Jessica Hall, Cox, assistant professor Will Doss and associate professors Jill Rucker and Chris Estepp.

A refereed poster, "Drivers of Technological Adoption in Beef Production: Insights from the Missouri Red Angus Association (6520)," by Martin, Cox and instructor Grace Vehige, earned Top 10 Research honors.

In other AAAE business, Estepp is serving as the organization's assistant treasurer through 2026 and will serve as treasurer from 2026-28; Cox was one of 16 faculty nationally selected to participate in Cohort 3 of the AAAE National Leadership Academy, a year-long leadership development program; and University Professor Donald Johnson presented the invited AAAE Distinguished Lecture, "A View from the Point Rows: Reflections on a Faculty Career."

Other papers presented included "Understanding the Value and Purpose of Agricultural Leadership Programs," by Martin and Cox; "Cooperating Teacher Mentorship Behaviors and Job Satisfaction as Predictors of Agricultural Education Interns' Intent to Teach," former graduate assistant Sarah James, Estepp, Doss and Heather Young, associate professor in curriculum and instruction; and "Unpacking Research Productivity in Agricultural Education: Implications for Role Perception and Career Advancement," by Martin, Estepp, Doss and Johnson.

Martin, Cox, Doss, Estepp and Johnson attended the conference.

AECT, which offers concentrations in agricultural communication, agricultural education, agricultural leadership and agricultural systems technology management, is housed in the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences.

AAAE is a national society for social science scholarship in food, agriculture and natural resources. It's mission is to foster excellence in the discovery and exchange of evidence-based solutions for social science challenges in agriculture and related sciences.

About the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences: Bumpers College provides life-changing opportunities to position and prepare graduates who will be leaders in the businesses associated with foods, family, the environment, agriculture, sustainability and human quality of life; and who will be first-choice candidates of employers looking for leaders, innovators, policy makers and entrepreneurs. The college is named for Dale Bumpers, former Arkansas governor and longtime U.S. senator who made the state prominent in national and international agriculture. For more information about Bumpers College, visit our website, and follow us on Twitter at @BumpersCollege and Instagram at BumpersCollege.

About the University of Arkansas: As Arkansas' flagship institution, the U of A provides an internationally competitive education in more than 200 academic programs. Founded in 1871, the U of A contributes more than $3 billion to Arkansas' economy through the teaching of new knowledge and skills, entrepreneurship and job development, discovery through research and creative activity while also providing training for professional disciplines. The Carnegie Foundation classifies the U of A among the few U.S. colleges and universities with the highest level of research activity. U.S. News & World Report ranks the U of A among the top public universities in the nation. See how the U of A works to build a better world at Arkansas Research and Economic Development News.